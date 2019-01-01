Breezecoin Trading Up 2.3% This Week (BRZC)

Breezecoin (CURRENCY:BRZC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Breezecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1,979.00 worth of Breezecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Breezecoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Breezecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00005928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.02387896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00157994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00204132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026267 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026265 BTC.

About Breezecoin

Breezecoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,277,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Breezecoin is /r/BreezeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breezecoin’s official Twitter account is @breezecoinio. The official website for Breezecoin is www.breezecoin.io.

Breezecoin Token Trading

Breezecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breezecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breezecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breezecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

