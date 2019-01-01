Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 467 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.02.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

