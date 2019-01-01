Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti cut their price objective on Briggs & Stratton from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $25.00 price objective on Briggs & Stratton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BGG opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $563.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Briggs & Stratton had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

