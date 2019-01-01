Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will announce sales of $478.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.55 million and the highest is $478.84 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $439.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.20.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,119. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $863,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Mason sold 22,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $2,729,171.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,348. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

