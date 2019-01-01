Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.09.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,218.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 20.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 745,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,471,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $137.08. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

