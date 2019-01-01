Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (CDK) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.95. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 942,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,735. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

In other news, insider Neil Packham purchased 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $28,082.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,988 shares of company stock worth $555,855 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

