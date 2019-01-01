Brokerages Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.55 Million

Brokerages expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to post sales of $54.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.36 million and the highest is $57.90 million. Lonestar Resources US reported sales of $31.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.53 million to $201.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $209.40 million to $247.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.95 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LONE. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LONE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,734. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.27. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

