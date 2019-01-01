Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.93.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 1,421,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,464. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

