Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Post $1.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $795.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $1,773,398.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,217,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $84.09. 276,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

