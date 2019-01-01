Brokerages Expect Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) to Announce ($2.54) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($2.54) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 196 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GLRE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,602,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,602,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 527,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 335,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLRE opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by $0.34. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 125.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlight Capital Re will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

