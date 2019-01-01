Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.34. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in WESCO International by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in WESCO International by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

