Brokerages Set Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 83.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,275,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,098,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 137,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSBR opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander Brasil has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.25.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

