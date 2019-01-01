Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Target Price at $38.79

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BECN shares. Wedbush cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Longbow Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 10,675 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $337,436.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,066.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $376,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 522,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.