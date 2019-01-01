Brokerages Set Cable One Inc (CABO) Price Target at $800.50

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $800.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

CABO stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $820.10. 25,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cable One has a 52 week low of $597.40 and a 52 week high of $924.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One will post 29.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In related news, Director Deborah J. Kissire acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $863.24 per share, with a total value of $86,324.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,289.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson acquired 170 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $863.84 per share, with a total value of $146,852.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,105.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 570 shares of company stock valued at $495,116. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 423,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Cable One by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cable One by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

