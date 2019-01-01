Brokerages Set CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Target Price at $53.06

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.07.

CIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.27. 673,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,933. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.48 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 75.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 388,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 259,581 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in CIT Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,277,000 after buying an additional 202,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 102.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 128,650 shares during the period.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.