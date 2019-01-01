Brokerages Set Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) PT at $24.33

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNCE. ValuEngine raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Richard Aldrich purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,214.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,342,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

CNCE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.55. 77,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,907. The company has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 392.62%. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

