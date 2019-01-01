Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.46. 912,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,535. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$473.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.34945652173913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,972.00. Insiders bought 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $404,808 over the last 90 days.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

