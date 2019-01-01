Brokerages Set Ingredion Inc (INGR) PT at $125.00

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 456,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,858. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $87.02 and a 12 month high of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 13,261 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,394,924.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,374.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,303 shares of company stock worth $5,502,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $639,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ingredion by 179.7% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 43.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

