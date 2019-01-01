Brokerages Set Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Price Target at $17.88

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 182,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,251. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $168.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

