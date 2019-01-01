Brokerages Set Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Target Price at $12.58

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

MITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

MITL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,856,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mitel Networks has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

In other news, insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of Mitel Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,701.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $48,010. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

