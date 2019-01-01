Buckingham Research Reiterates “$32.00” Price Target for Stoneridge (SRI)

Buckingham Research set a $32.00 price target on Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research set a $50.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $684.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.09%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 31,903.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.