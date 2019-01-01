Bulldog Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 792,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Barings BDC accounts for about 2.2% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLC owned 1.54% of Barings BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Paul John Thompson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barings Llc acquired 48,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $430,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,998,253 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC remained flat at $$9.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 574,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,316. The firm has a market cap of $462.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 224.44, a current ratio of 224.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Barings BDC Inc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 50.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

