Bullion (CBX) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Bullion has a total market cap of $720,569.00 and $0.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bullion has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bullion coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00018621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006384 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00021229 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00224921 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014959 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bullion Coin Profile

Bullion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,026,067 coins. Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx. Bullion’s official website is bullion.one. Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bullion

Bullion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

