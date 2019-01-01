Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCMP. Buckingham Research began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 197,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,469. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.26. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.65 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Ananth Naman sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $731,886.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,368.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $578,601.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,664.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,735,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,193,000 after acquiring an additional 116,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,735,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,193,000 after acquiring an additional 116,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,860,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,155,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. It provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

