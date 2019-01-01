Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

In related news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry W. Powell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,623. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

