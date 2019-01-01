Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will announce $141.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.49 million. Caesarstone posted sales of $148.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full year sales of $574.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.75 million to $575.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $583.59 million, with estimates ranging from $583.14 million to $584.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesarstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caesarstone by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Caesarstone by 15.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Caesarstone by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 22.0% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

