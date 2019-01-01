Callaway Golf (ELY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELY. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Roth Capital lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 661,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,259,000 after buying an additional 1,929,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,338,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,402,000 after purchasing an additional 999,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 58.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 475,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

