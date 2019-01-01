Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Cambium Learning Group worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Learning Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Learning Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cambium Learning Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambium Learning Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cambium Learning Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Learning Group stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $684.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.85.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 159.95% and a net margin of 26.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Learning Group Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

