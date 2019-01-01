Campbell Soup’s (CPB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Campbell gains from focus on buyouts, robust cost-saving efforts and strategic plans to restructure portfolio. The company is on track to sell non-key businesses like Campbell Fresh and increase focus on Campbell Snacks, and Campbell Meals and Beverages. In fact, the snacking category is expected to form about half of Campbell’s proforma sales in the future. Also, the company is progressing well with cost-savings plans, which generated savings worth $45 million during first-quarter fiscal 2019. The company has also been gaining contributions from the buyouts of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods. We expect such upsides to revive Campbell’s shares, which declined in the past three months. This can be attributed to soft U.S. soup sales. In fact, weakness in U.S. soup weighed on organic sales in the first quarter. Further elevated logistics costs and cost inflation has been weighing on the company’s gross margin performance.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Campbell Soup to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Campbell Soup and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of CPB opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,223.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,651 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 267.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 867,002 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,454,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 130.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 973,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

