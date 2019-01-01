Camping World (CWH) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.40. Camping World shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 2246908 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 148.83% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 70,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,032.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,263.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,608 shares of company stock worth $1,518,220. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 455,092 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 37.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 557,130 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 31.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,750,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 418,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Camping World (CWH) Shares Gap Down to $12.40” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/01/camping-world-cwh-shares-gap-down-to-12-40.html.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.