CannTrust (CNTTF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

CannTrust (OTCMKTS: CNTTF) is one of 536 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CannTrust to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CannTrust has a beta of 4.57, meaning that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CannTrust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust N/A N/A N/A CannTrust Competitors -1,965.87% -93.52% -27.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CannTrust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust 0 0 1 0 3.00 CannTrust Competitors 3981 11596 25924 864 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.76%. Given CannTrust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CannTrust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CannTrust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust $15.96 million N/A 68.90 CannTrust Competitors $2.16 billion $162.23 million -1.17

CannTrust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CannTrust. CannTrust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CannTrust beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

