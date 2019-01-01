Capital Senior Living (CSU) Given Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) in a research report report published on Monday.

CSU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Senior Living from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Senior Living presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

CSU stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. Capital Senior Living has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.18 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 37.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Capital Senior Living by 47.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.