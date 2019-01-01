Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.60 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CAPR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -2.20.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.36% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

