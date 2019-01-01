Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.37 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,664 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 192 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

