Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,637 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,563,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 898,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,205,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. Casa Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.88 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 109.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.08 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

