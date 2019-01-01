Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 348,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $349.07 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. The business had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 90.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, CFO Brian M. Davis purchased 5,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 28,731 shares of company stock worth $242,036 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth $103,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth $129,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 51.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

