CBIZ (CBZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CBZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 244,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,009. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 17.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,928,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,849,000 after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,085,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services.

