Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of CDR opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.89. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer acquired 10,840 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $36,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,111,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,736.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abraham Eisenstat acquired 100,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 44.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 42,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 112.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 90.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 82.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

