Celanese (CE) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Celanese’s strategic measures including acquisitions and operational cost savings through productivity actions are likely to lend support to earnings in 2018. Acquisitions including Nilit and Omni Plastics are expected to drive earnings in the Engineered Materials unit. The company is also poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. Moreover, Celanese remains focused on returning value to shareholders. However, Celanese is exposed to headwinds from weak acetate tow pricing and soft acetyl demand. The company's balance sheet leverage is also relatively high. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a sell rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Shares of CE opened at $89.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Celanese has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in Celanese by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 700,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,810,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Celanese by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 96,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

