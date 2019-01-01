Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) PT Set at $25.00 by Guggenheim

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been given a $25.00 price target by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $11.02 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,966.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.