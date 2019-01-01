Cerecor Inc (CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 26,499 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 26,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $82,676.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Cerecor Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 241.29% and a negative return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERC. TheStreet raised shares of Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Cerecor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 630.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

