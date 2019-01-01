Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 196,288 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $7,851,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,953,737 shares of company stock worth $174,328,418 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,340,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 356.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,511,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after buying an additional 1,180,249 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 53.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,920,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,740,000 after buying an additional 1,020,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,814,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,561,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDAY opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

