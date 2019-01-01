CFun Market Cap Hits $200,451.00 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One CFun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. CFun has a total market capitalization of $200,451.00 and $48.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CFun has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.02444681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00158629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00201370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027010 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

