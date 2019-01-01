Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYOU shares. ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 209,203 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 203,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 117,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYOU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. 199,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. Changyou.Com has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

