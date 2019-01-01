Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of CLDT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 314,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,862. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 29.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

