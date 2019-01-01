CIBC Downgrades BlackBerry (BB) to Buy

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE BB opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,034,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $151,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,508,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

