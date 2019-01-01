CIGNA (CI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $181.30 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.89.

CI opened at $189.92 on Friday. CIGNA has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIGNA will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIGNA news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in CIGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 20,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 8.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

