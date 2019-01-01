Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,526 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cosan by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 185,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 15.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 313,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 252.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 83.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 1,055,518 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Cosan by 18.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 238,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZZ. ValuEngine upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Cosan in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Santander lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

