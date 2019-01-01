Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 72,226 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,226 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Profire Energy worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Profire Energy by 24,392.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Profire Energy by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.73. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFIE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

