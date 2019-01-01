Civitas Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $98.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00038131 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,374,586 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

